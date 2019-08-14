Grand Strand foster parents, DSS meet to discuss issues within system

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Foster parents from around the Grand Strand met Tuesday night with the Department of Social Services to discuss issues and open lines of communication.
Within the last month, DSS has hired Jim Casserly as a foster care recruitment coordinator. Casserly said he is looking to have meetings with every South Carolina Foster Parent Association Chapter in the state’s 41 counties. Tuesday night’s meeting was number two.
“This is critical. Foster parents are partners. They are not employees. Children live with them 24/7 so they are partners with us,” Casserly said. “This is to open those lines of communication and further our relationship and how we deal for the betterment of these children in care.”
Many ideas were also discussed about how to improve communication between foster parents and DSS. One suggestion included having a legislative day at the South Carolina Statehouse.
Another issue that came up was with the judicial system, and how foster parents feel under-represented in the courtroom.
The two groups said they want to work together to improve recruitment and retention. DSS said Horry County is short about 100 families for foster children.
Another town-hall style meeting will be held in Florence in two weeks.
