Florence man arrested after allegedly touching woman inappropriately

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately earlier this month.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Kelvin Anderson Mitchell was charged with second-degree assault and battery. He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
On Aug. 6, investigators allege that Mitchell fondled a woman while at his home.
Second-degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 or up to three years in prison, or both, the release stated.
