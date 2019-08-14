FIRST ALERT: Unsettled at times through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A front stalling across the Carolinas will keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast at times through the weekend.
High heat and humidity will interact with a weak cold front across the Carolinas leading to scattered storms at times through the evening hours. Some of the storms will be strong at times with very heavy rain, 40 mph wind gusts and very dangerous lightning. Storms will start to wind down by the late evening hours with mostly cloudy skies remaining in place through the night. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s by early Thursday morning.
The weak cold front will remain parked across the Carolinas on Thursday with very little movement. The combination of the front nearby and very high humidity will once again lead to storms at times. Storms will likely be somewhat weaker on Thursday, but some will still be capable of very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. With more clouds and downpours at times, temperatures will be a bit cooler with afternoon readings in the middle and upper 80s at the beach and near 90 across the Pee Dee.
The front will remain in place and only very slowly dissipate across the region through the weekend. The latest trend in forecast models today has been to keep high humidity levels and the weak front in the area through the weekend. The result will be lingering chances of showers and storms at times through the weekend. While it will not be a washout, downpours will be possible at times especially in the afternoon and evenings. Rain chances will hover around 40% for Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will remain a bit cooler with readings in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but very high humidity will continue to make it feel uncomfortable.
