First Alert: Sweltering heat followed by a few strong storms this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The humidity is noticeable as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the lower 80s here in the Grand Strand and the blazing heat is set to continue for this afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90s on the beach today with the upper 90s to possibly triple digits inland. Humidity will increase further today than the previous days this week. As a result, the heat index will be higher with heat index values reaching 105-110 at times this afternoon.
An approaching cold front is moving into the area this morning and has provided a few isolated showers just north of the Pee Dee. While a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the morning hours, our attention turns to the afternoon and evening hours. The incoming front is expected to interact with the humidity in our region later this afternoon, providing for scattered showers and storms to become a little bit more widespread. With so much heat and humidity, a few of these storms may be strong to severe.
Dangerous lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats with any storm that is on the strong/severe side of things today. The main timing for this does still look to be during the afternoon hours.
That same cold front will stall near the area from tonight through the end of the week. As a result, slightly cooler weather will settle into the region, bringing a much needed relief. The risk of showers and storms will continue at 30-40% through the start of the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the mid-upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.