First Alert: Sweltering heat followed by a few strong storms this afternoon

An approaching cold front is moving into the area this morning and has provided a few isolated showers just north of the Pee Dee. While a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the morning hours, our attention turns to the afternoon and evening hours. The incoming front is expected to interact with the humidity in our region later this afternoon, providing for scattered showers and storms to become a little bit more widespread. With so much heat and humidity, a few of these storms may be strong to severe.