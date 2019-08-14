FIRST ALERT: Steamy and stormy at times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A front stalling across the Carolinas will keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast at times through the weekend.
Showers and storms may start as early as sunrise across the Grand Strand with pop up downpours likely at times through the day. No severe weather is expected, but locally heavy will be likely at times.
The weak cold front will remain parked across the Carolinas on Friday with very little movement. The combination of the front nearby and very high humidity will once again lead to storms at times. Storms will likely be somewhat weaker than what we saw Thursday, but some will still be capable of very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. With more clouds and downpours at times, temperatures will be a bit cooler with afternoon readings in the middle and upper 80s at the beach and near 90 across the Pee Dee.
The front will remain in place and only very slowly dissipate across the region through the weekend. The latest trend in forecast models today has been to keep high humidity levels and the weak front in the area through the weekend. The result will be lingering chances of showers and storms at times through the weekend. While it will not be a washout, downpours will be possible at times especially in the afternoon and evenings. Rain chances will hover around 40% for Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will remain a bit cooler with readings in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but very high humidity will continue to make it feel uncomfortable.
