Driver killed after motor home strikes a tree in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed after a motor home ran off the side of Interstate 95 in Florence County and struck a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins said the crash happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound side of I-95 near mile marker 171.
The 2016 motor home ran off the left side of the road and hit the tree, Collins said. The driver and two passengers were taken to McLeod Hospital.
According to Collins, the driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, he added. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
