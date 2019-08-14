Construction on inclusive playground for Conway park to begin Monday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction on the inclusive playground at a Conway park is set to begin on Monday.
A Wednesday post on the Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Facebook page stated the city received the playground pieces, which will go to the Billy Gardner Recreation Complex.
Construction on the playground will start Monday, Aug. 19, and is expected to last three weeks, according to the social post.
“We can’t wait to see everyone coming together to play!” the post stated.
The company Kompan is building the playground.
Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism officials previously said the Billy Gardner Recreation Complex has a lot of existing amenities like youth sports, so having the inclusive playground at that location is an added bonus for children and families to enjoy.
The Conway City Council set aside $200,000 for the project in the 2018-2019 budget.
