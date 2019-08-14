Back-to-school: What you need to know about the food services program at Horry County Schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Homework, friends and new teachers may be what your student is focusing on as the summer wraps up, but are they thinking about school lunch?
Parents and guardians know the vital role good nutrition plays in the education and well-being of our growing children.
The Food Service Program in Horry County Schools feeds over 25,000 students daily. In the 2018-19 school year, the Nutrition Service Department served nearly 6 million breakfast and lunch meals to students. Employees are now hard at work preparing their kitchens for the new school year.
Through the free “My School Bucks” app, parents can easily manage their child’s account and provide an allowance to purchase meals. The app also alerts you when your account is low and needs to be re-loaded. You can access that feature straight from the “Horry County School” app.
Parents can also download a “Web Menus” app. From there, you can view school menus and the nutritional values in detail from your fingertips.
There are options available for students who may need assistance in purchasing school lunches. Community Eligibility Provision is also offered in eligible schools. It gives enrolled students breakfast and lunch at no cost. Right now, there are 17 CEP schools out of 56 in Horry County. However, all schools participate in the free and reduced meals program, which is household size and income-based.
“Sometimes when we have a student that has spent their entire elementary at a CEP school, parents don’t realize that their next school at a middle school may not be one, and so they may not know that they have to apply for the reduced lunch. So that is an application process that’s an annual process,” said Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson.
The deadline to apply for the free and reduced meals program is October 19.
