Woman tries to take child out of mother’s arms at park in N.C., police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - A woman is accused of trying to take a child from the mother's arms after assaulting the child's parents.
Asheville police said Shannon Adams attempted to take a child from the mother’s arms on Aug. 9 at Pack Square Park, according to WYFF.
Police said Adams is accused of assaulting the mother and father while the parents struggled to hold on to the child. Witnesses stepped in and help, police said.
Adams is charged with two counts of simple assault and assault on child under 12.
