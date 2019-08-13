Two charged in sexual assault case involving 10-year-old girl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been charged in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.
Angel Manuel Bonet-Martinez, 46, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree assault and battery and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Hailey Beth Bonet, 32, is charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
According to arrest warrants, the first incident happened in June when Bonet-Martinez entered the girl’s room and grabbed her private area. Bonet-Martinez told the girl “that’s what you get” after she told him that he was hurting her, the warrants state.
Authorities said the 10-year-old told Bonet about the incident, but she failed to report it to authorities.
In July, the girl said she was changing clothes in her bedroom when Bonet-Martinez forced a sex act on her, according to the warrants.
Bonet-Martinez reportedly told the child “that’s what you get for opening your mouth,” and “next time it’ll be worse,” according to the warrants.
The girl again told Bonet about the incident, who said “that’s what you get for talking to DSS,” the warrants state.
Both suspects were booked in the Myrtle Beach jail on Aug. 10.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.