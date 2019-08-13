Troopers respond to deadly crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that has lanes blocked in Florence County.
Coroner Keith VonLutken confirmed that he was called to the wreck on East Effingham Highway at Friendfield Road.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
We have reached out to troopers to get more details about the crash.
We will bring you updated as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.