Report: Man makes off with cash in Domino’s Pizza robbery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police were called to a reported armed robbery that happened at a Domino’s Pizza location early Tuesday morning.
According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to the Domino’s located in the 1700 block of South Kings Highway around 1:30 a.m.
Police talked to a woman, who said a man wearing grey shorts, a grey shirt, and a grey ski mask came into the store stating, “Give me all of the money,” according to the report.
The woman told investigators the robber then pointed what looked like a gun in her direction and stated, “Do you want to see your family again?” police said.
According to the report, the woman opened the cash drawer and the robber grabbed an unknown amount of money. He then left the store.
Anyone with information about this robbery should contact Myrtle Beach police at (843) 918-1300.
