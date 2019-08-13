RCSO: Neighbor dispute leads to shooting; 1 arrested

Paul Locklear (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | August 12, 2019 at 10:43 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 10:43 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man faces several charges after deputies said he shot into a vehicle that was occupied.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Paul Locklear Jr. on Sunday and charged him with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Investigators said the shooting was the result of a dispute between Locklear and a neighbor. Deputies didn’t say if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

During the investigation, authorities searched Locklear’s home in Pembroke where they said they found a quantity of marijuana.

Locklear was placed into custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

