RCSO: Neighbor dispute leads to shooting; 1 arrested

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man faces several charges after deputies said he shot into a vehicle that was occupied.
Deputies arrested 34-year-old Paul Locklear Jr. on Sunday and charged him with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.
Investigators said the shooting was the result of a dispute between Locklear and a neighbor. Deputies didn’t say if anyone was hurt in the shooting.
During the investigation, authorities searched Locklear’s home in Pembroke where they said they found a quantity of marijuana.
Locklear was placed into custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information on drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
