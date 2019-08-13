Police: Mother found in stolen vehicle day after she allegedly left 5-year-old in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There are new details in connection to the case of a mother accused of leaving her 5-year-old child with a landscaper last week in Conway.
Samantha Shaver, 28, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child and possession of a stolen vehicle out of Aynor.
WMBF News reached out to Aynor police to learn more about Shaver’s stolen vehicle charge.
Officers said they responded last Friday to 9th Avenue and Gum Street to a suspicious person report. Police said they found two people inside the car.
They said during the investigation they determined the vehicle was reported stolen last Thursday out of Conway.
The people inside the vehicle were identified as Shaver and Ryan Harris and the two were arrested.
Conway police also said that Shaver left her 5-year-old son with a landscaper last Thursday on Kenneth Street.
The landscaper told police that a woman, police identified as Shaver, and a man left the little boy with him and said they were “going somewhere where he (child) could not come with them,” according to a police report.
Agents with the Department of Social Services identified family from out of state and are trying to get those relatives to come and pick the boy up, according to the Conway’s police chief.
Both Shaver and Harris are still behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
