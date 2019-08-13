One dead in motorcycle crash on U.S. 501

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Marion County.
The accident happened at 1:45 a.m. on U.S. 501 near North Rivers Pine Road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
A 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling north on U.S. 501 ran off the right side of the roadway and a hit a guard rail, killing the driver, according to Southern. He added the driver was not wearing a helmet.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
