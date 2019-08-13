Officials: 15-year-old killed in deadly shooting, investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 15-year-old on Monday night.
According to authorities, officers received a ShotSpotter alert and made their way to the 2100 block of Slighs Avenue around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a tree with a male driver who was seriously injured. Officers also noticed the driver had been shot.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the 15-year-old as Jalen Islam. Autopsy results indicated Islam died from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Officials said Islam was driving the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Florence. Investigators have taken the vehicle for processing and collected ballistic evidence from the location where the incident happened.
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
