Murrells Inlet native, motocross racer dies after being hit by impaired driver in N.Y.

"I was about to start walking. He said, ‘Hold on.’ He grabbed me, there's a car coming,” Matthew Mayzak, who was home serving from the Marines, told WKTV. “So he looked left, waited for the car to pass. he looked right, there was no car coming behind that one that we could see, and he was one step ahead of me. He took two steps out, he got hit. It was so close; I tried to grab him. I had his shirt in my hand. The car barely missed me, it had no lights on and there was just nothing we could do. On impact he was gone."