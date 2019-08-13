Murrells Inlet native, motocross racer dies after being hit by impaired driver in N.Y.

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/WKTV) – A Murrells Inlet native and motocross racer was killed after being struck by an impaired driver in upstate New York last weekend.
According to NBC affiliate WKTV in Utica, N.Y., 20-year-old Jonathan Mayzak was struck by a car on Friday, Aug. 9 while crossing the road to the Unadilla Racetrack in New Berlin, N.Y.
His family chose to take him off life support Sunday morning.
Troopers with the New York State Police charged 31-year-old Edward Burnett, of Utica, with driving while ability impaired in connection with the crash, according to WKTV.
Mayzak was going to meet his brother, Matthew, in the lot across the street when the incident happened, WKTV reported.
"I was about to start walking. He said, ‘Hold on.’ He grabbed me, there's a car coming,” Matthew Mayzak, who was home serving from the Marines, told WKTV. “So he looked left, waited for the car to pass. he looked right, there was no car coming behind that one that we could see, and he was one step ahead of me. He took two steps out, he got hit. It was so close; I tried to grab him. I had his shirt in my hand. The car barely missed me, it had no lights on and there was just nothing we could do. On impact he was gone."
The family set up a memorial at the site of the incident.
Mayzak was an AMA Pro Motocross racer who first competed on a national stage at the 2006 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s in the 51cc Class, according to information from SpeedSport.com.
In 2016, Mayzak earned his professional motocross license and was assigned No. 210.
