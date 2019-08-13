Midway Fire Rescue to receive pet oxygen masks

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews at Midway Fire Rescue will soon have a new life-saving tool at their disposal.
According to a press release, Midway Fire Resuce’s three stations will all receive pet oxygen masks from Invisible Fence of the Coastal Carolinas.
The donation is part of Invisible Fence’s “Project Breathe,” which was established with the goal of equipping every fire station in America and Canada with pet oxygen masks, the release stated.
These masks allow emergency responders to give oxygen to pets who are suffering from smoke inhalation after being rescued from fires, according to the release.
Since 2008, Invisible Fence has donated more than 2,100 masks to more than 700 fire stations in the southeast. Nationally, more than 20,000 have been given to stations all over the U.S. and Canada, the release stated.
The donation is set for Thursday, Aug. 15, at Midway Fire Rescue Station 81.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.