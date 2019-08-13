Horry County Schools continue to perfect bus routes ahead of new year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether or not you have a student heading to the classroom this school year, chances are your morning commute will be impacted by buses hitting the roads next week.
This year, Horry County Schools is perfecting its transportation plans to make the transition for everyone on the road smoother and safer.
The district has a fleet of over 370 buses that are used to cover more than 1,300 routes. School officials say every year, they have to tweak the system a little bit when it comes to bus routes and bus numbers, all of it depending on registration. That’s why it’s so important for parents to register their children early.
Not sure what bus route your kids are assigned? Parents can easily access an interactive map online provided by Horry County Schools and enter your address. From there, it not only populates attendance areas, but it also allows you to select the school your child is attending and shows their bus routes and numbers for both morning and afternoon transportation.
The staff has been working all summer long on routes by gathering as much information as they can through the data parents submit.
During the few first days of school, transportation employees will constantly be making adjustments to the student count totals on buses. That’s why district officials are asking everyone to pack some patience for the first few days of the new school year as they stabilize bus routes and timing.
“To keep up with our school bus attendance areas, we do have Facebook pages for all of our nine bus attendance areas. So, a lot of times throughout the school year, sometimes they might run 10 minutes late, but sometimes they might run 10 minutes early, so they definitely will send those notifications out through Facebook,” said Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson.
Many schools are hosting open houses this week to go over everything parents and students need to know before the first day of school on Aug. 19.
