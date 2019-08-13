Horry County Fire Rescue crew goes above and beyond to help man with 3 flat tires

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews with the Horry County Fire Rescue went above and beyond to help a man who was having a not-so-good day.
Horry County police officer S. Cotton alerted Horry County Fire Rescue Station 18 a few days ago that a man had three flat tires on his truck, which he uses to get back and forth to his appointments.
HCFR firefighters/EMTs Dewey Dowless, Nick Palombi, Coyt Williams and Cpt. Bryce Jones loaded up an air compressor and went to inflate the truck’s tries. But the crew found out that the three tires had been damaged to the point that they needed to be replaced.
The crew contacted Gause’s Towing to tow the truck, which was done for free, to National Tire and Battery. Then the tires were offered at a cost, which the Station 18 crew paid for, and installed for free on the man’s truck.
The team of first responders told the man he was good to go when his truck was dropped off to him.
“He thought they were joking. He couldn’t believe what he was looking at, that his truck had been equipped with three new tires,” HCFR said in a Facebook post. “The man could not have been more appreciative of this goodwill gesture.”
The crew spent the next 30 minutes talking with the man and learned that he had been a member of HCFR years ago.
