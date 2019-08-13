Hawk stuck in Topgolf’s net for hours causes concerns for customers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some people who went to Topgolf Myrtle Beach on Monday left concerned for a hawk that was caught up in its netting.
A couple of viewers reached out to WMBF News after they noticed the hawk was stuck and in distress. One viewer said she learned from employees that the hawk had been stuck since at least 3 p.m.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said that police and fire were called to the scene to attempt to rescue the bird, but unfortunately their equipment was not able to reach it.
WMBF News reached out to Topgolf’s corporate office who said that their team is aware of the hawk and have contacted local authorities and a local wildlife rescue team.
“The local wildlife rescue team will be out as soon as possible with their trained professionals to remove the bird,” said Topgolf Communications Manager Morgan Schaaf. “We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused our Guests and are working diligently to rescue the hawk.”
It’s not clear when the wildlife rescue team will get out to Topgolf Myrtle Beach.
