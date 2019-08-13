First Alert: Heat and humidity climb before storm chances return

As we head into the late afternoon hours on Wednesday, the heat and humidity will actually fire off showers and storms ahead of the approaching cold front. The front will interact with our extreme amounts of humidity and bring the chance for strong winds and heavy rainfall. A few of these storms have the potential to be on the stronger side for Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. We could even see a couple of severe thunderstorms for the evening hours. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning would be the main threats.