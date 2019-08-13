First Alert: Heat and humidity climb before storm chances return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An extremely hot and humid weather pattern will continue for two more days before the relief arrives in the form of a cold front. Highs today will climb into the 90s for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. The humidity will become noticeable by the late morning hours and continue into the afternoon with a heat index of 100-105° at times throughout the day.
A weak disturbance will slide in from the west later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Models have continued to hint at a few showers and storms late this evening in areas along I-95. Due to this, a 20% chance of rain is in the forecast for the Pee Dee mainly for the evening hours and an isolated rain chance.
Heat index values will become dangerous as we head into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain similar to what we see today but the humidity ahead of a cold front will be enhanced, bringing the heat index to 105-110°, if not higher for some locations throughout the day on Wednesday. Due to this, heat advisories are expected to be issued for Wednesday.
As we head into the late afternoon hours on Wednesday, the heat and humidity will actually fire off showers and storms ahead of the approaching cold front. The front will interact with our extreme amounts of humidity and bring the chance for strong winds and heavy rainfall. A few of these storms have the potential to be on the stronger side for Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. We could even see a couple of severe thunderstorms for the evening hours. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning would be the main threats.
That cold front would eventually stall out near the area late Wednesday night through the end of the week. As a result, slightly cooler temperatures will settle back into the forecast with the risk of showers and storms sticking around through the end of the work week and into the start of the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
