Firefighters discover body while battling house fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a home while firefighters were battling a fire.
The Lumberton Fire Department and Lumberton Police Department were called around 6:53 p.m. Monday to a home on East Street.
Police said while firefighters were putting out the flames, the found a body inside the burned home, which had extensive damage to it due to the fire.
The Lumberton Police Department requested the assistance for the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation, which is standard operating procedure.
Police said the victim is believed to be a resident of the home, but an autopsy will confirm the identity and what caused the person’s death.
Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to call Detective Robert Nolley at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
