Drought conditions affecting farmers in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that drought conditions have been upgraded for 33 counties in the state, including Horry County.
Eleven counties were maintained at incipient drought level. Among those counties are Darlington and Florence Counties.
Dillon, Horry, Marion and Marlboro Counties are among the 24 counties that were upgraded to moderate level, which is the second level of drought.
Charleston and Dorchester Counties were the only ones that did not enter drought status.
The drought is affecting farmers across the state, like LD Tyler, who runs Tyler’s Produce on Highway 378 near Conway.
“If you don’t get the rain, you don’t make corn or anything,” Tyler said. “You’ve got to have so much rain or you don’t make it. You can plan it out during the year all you want, but if you don’t get that water, you just don’t make it.”
Tyler said he often has to go to Columbia to buy food to sell at his produce store since many of his crops are too dry.
Tyler’s son, Bradley, said the drought is definitely affecting business.
“If we lose our crops, that’s a big chunk of change to lose,” Bradley Tyler said.
Despite the drought, the Tyler family is looking ahead to the future, where they’re more likely to have a positive outcome.
“We’re looking forward for the greens,” Bradley Tyler said. “We’ve planted our collard plants and cabbage plants, so we’ll soon have our fresh greens, and a lot of customers love that. Nothing like some good collards on Thanksgiving.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.