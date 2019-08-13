Deputies arrest man accused of trafficking heroin

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspected drug dealer was taken into custody by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested 55-year-old Franklin Eugene McKoy on Monday.
He is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, sell or delivery of heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.