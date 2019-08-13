Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident with reported entrapment Tuesday in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
The crash happened in the area of 48th Avenue South and U.S. 17 around noon, Casey said.
For a time, the southbound lanes were blocked. As about 1:15 a.m., the lanes have reopened.
There is no word at this time on injuries.
