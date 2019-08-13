City gives initial OK to sale of property in Myrtle Beach’s arts and innovation district

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The first reading for the sale of property located at 807 N. Kings Hwy., was approved at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting.
That property is located right in the heart of what will be called the arts and innovation district, and Mashburn Construction wants to be a part of it.
The property, which Myrtle Beach currently owns, will be the first new business to the district.
Mashburn Construction owners are offering to purchase the area as is for $159,000.
Myrtle Beach leaders said this amount equals the city's purchase price and exceeds the market value of $155,300.
Lee Mashburn, the president of Mashburn Construction, owns storefronts all over South Carolina.
He said he and his brother focus on locations that are both historical and downtown.
When he heard about Myrtle Beach working on a master plan for downtown redevelopment, he saw it as an opportunity for growth.
"We drive down here a lot, come through here a lot. (It’s) a really neat little district and we saw an opportunity to finally be a part of it, especially with the master plan coming,” Mashburn said. “We've got a good opportunity for a building; we were looking for an office."
This ordinance must still pass a second reading, but if approved, Mashburn said he hopes this will bring more people to the Myrtle Beach area.
