Body found on Intracoastal Waterway during search for missing swimmer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A body was found Monday night during the search for a missing swimmer on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.
Edge said he did not have a specific location on where the body was found.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard were involved in the search of a missing swimmer starting around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, which continued on Monday. The swimmer’s family identified him as Roger “Trell” Wigfall, 21, of Pawleys Island.
Edge could not confirm the identification of the body found at this time.
Tony Casey, spokesperson with Horry County Fire Rescue, said he does not believe crews will be back out searching on Tuesday.
