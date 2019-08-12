Some teachers head back to work at Florence’s newest school

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The first day back to work for some teachers meant the first day in a new school.
R.N. Beck Child Development Center is in the Florence School District One and the newest school to open in the city of Florence.
Teachers were back in the classroom Monday morning, preparing for the first day of class and getting used to some new technology inside the school, including new smart boards.
“It allows teachers to do things that they would have normally done on paper,” said Director of School Readiness Floyd Creech. “Now to do them on technology and to save them long-term that children can see them over time. It actually helps us meet some of the state requirements for young children.
Between 150 and 200 children are expected to fill the school’s 16 classrooms this year.
Each room has a restroom, storage facility and teacher’s office.
The building also has a sensory room for children who need more time to adjust to the school environment.
An inclusive playground is also in the works for the school.
