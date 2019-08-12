Search continues for missing swimmer on the Intracoastal Waterway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Georgetown County are continuing their search Monday for a missing swimmer on the Intracoastal Waterway near Wacca Wache Landing.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard were involved in the search starting around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. It was called off when it got too dark.
The swimmer’s family identified him as Roger “Trell” Wigfall.
Horry County Fire Rescue also assisted until around 9:30 p.m. On Monday morning, HCFR posted a photo to its social media pages that it had resumed the search, along with the lead agencies.
Officials are looking in the area near mile marker 53 on the waterway.
