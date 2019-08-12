Robeson County to hear from residents on proposed dangerous dog ordinance

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Officials have proposed an ordinance to prevent attacks by dangerous dogs in Robeson County.
According to Robeson County interim attorney Gary Locklear, the proposal was introduced during a board meeting on Aug. 5.
Locklear said the proposal would define dangerous dogs, set guidelines for housing and the control of dogs when off the owner’s property, set penalties, violations and more.
According to the proposed ordinance itself, dogs declared dangerous or potentially dangerous would have to be spayed or neutered.
A five-person board would also be appointed to hear appeals when a dog is declared dangerous.
A public hearing on the proposed ordinance has been set for Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Robeson County Emergency Services Office, located on Legend Road in Lumberton.
County leaders are looking to take action in the hopes of preventing dog attacks like the one on Dec. 10, 2018 in the Marietta community.
In that Rottweiler attack, 73-year-old Esta Currier was killed and two children were injured. Several dogs were also shot by the deputies after they came under attack while trying to render aid.
