Police: Suspect cuts man’s shin, convertible roof before stealing his radio

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man armed with a knife demanded money from two people, cutting one of them, before damaging their vehicle and fleeing, authorities said.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, officers responded to the parking lot of 500 North Highway 17, TGI Fridays, for a stabbing call, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety report.
The victim and his sister said they were eating in the parking lot when an SUV pulled up in front of them. A man and woman exited and approached the victims’ vehicle, the report states.
The male suspect, who police identified as 34-year-old Steve Santiago, of Harrisburg, Penn., pulled a knife and began yelling “where’s the money, where’s the money” before stabbing the victims’ convertible cloth roof and tearing it open, according to the report.
The female victim gave Santiago about $30 from her wallet, police said. The 34-year-old then reportedly started breaking the side view mirror with the knife and opened the door.
Police said the female suspect, who was not identified in the report, yelled “you messed with the wrong people, you better have my bag.” According to the report, Santiago pressed the knife to the male victim’s leg and took the bag they said belonged to them. Santiago then allegedly moved the knife to the man’s shin, which caused him to bleed.
According to police, Santiago stabbed the vehicle’s radio repeatedly, ripped it out and took it with him. Authorities said that witnesses reported hearing the suspects threaten to kill the victims several times and saw Santiago’s vehicle circle around the victims twice before leaving the scene.
According to online records, Santiago was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Aug. 8 and charged with second-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property. He was released from JRLDC on $3,000 bond less than three hours later.
