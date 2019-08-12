3 Marion County detention officers help revive inmate inside jail cell

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Marion County detention officers are being recognized for saving an inmate’s life.
The detention officers found the inmate unresponsive inside his cell Saturday night.
Sgt. Alexander, Cpl. Williams and PFC. Smith immediately started doing CPR. Within minutes, the inmate was revived and alert.
“Without the life-saving efforts of these dedicated officers the outcome would have been drastically different. We commend these officers and their heroic actions,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
