Law enforcement responds to potential active shooter threat at Lumberton medical center

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to a potential active shooter threat situation Monday morning at a medical facility in Lumberton, according to authorities.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said law enforcement were called to the Southeastern Health Park off Dawn Drive in Lumberton.
The possible threat was called into the 911 center after someone heard a man say he was headed there to “shoot the place up,” Wilkins said.
According to the sheriff, investigators are familiar with the person who made the comment and it’s being looked into.
Southeastern Health was reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wilkins said. He added deputies are remaining in the area.
“My office takes any threat of harm, especially that of an active shooter-style threat against individuals, very seriously and appropriate action will be taken,” Wilkins said.
