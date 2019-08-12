Florence mayor honors police officer gunned down during October ambush

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the law enforcement officers that was gunned down during an ambush at the Vintage Place neighborhood was honored on Monday.
Florence police officer Scott Williamson was recognized for his 15 years of service.
He received a standing ovation during the Florence City Council meeting.
Williamson was among seven officers that were shot while serving a search warrant in the Vintage Place neighborhood on Oct. 3, 2018. Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed that day. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died from her injuries nearly three weeks later.
Mayor Stephen Wukela spoke about Williamson’s relentless dedication and how he ran into harm’s way to protect the community and his fellow officers during the October 3 shooting.
Williamson suffered serious injuries and spent months in a rehab facility in Georgia before returning to limited duty back in April.
Williamson said he’s thankful for his family, the community and Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler for everything that they’ve done for him.
