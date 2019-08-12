FIRST ALERT: Two more days of brutal heat index, then relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Very hot and humid weather will continue through the middle of the week before a cold front brings some relief late in the week.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70s.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a brutally hot and humid day. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the lower 90s along the Grand Strand and the middle and upper 90s across the Pee Dee. As humidity climbs, the heat index will reach 100 to 105 during much of the late morning and afternoon hours. A few spots near the beaches may see the heat index briefly climb over 105.
Wednesday will be even a bit hotter with lower 90s at the beach and upper 90s to near 100 inland. Humidity will increase further and as a result, the heat index will climb higher. Peak heat index values will likely reach 105 to as high as 110 at times during the afternoon and heat advisories will likely be issued.
Changes will start to arrive by late in the day Wednesday as a cold front moves into North Carolina. The front will interact with abundant heat and humidity in place to produce thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. With so much heat in place and the atmosphere so unstable, a few of the storms late in the day Wednesday may be strong to severe.
The cold front will stall near the area from late Wednesday night through the end of the week. As a result, slightly cooler weather will settle into the region and the risk of showers and storms will continue from Wednesday night through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will cool into the upper 80s to near 90 by Thursday and Friday.
