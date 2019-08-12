First Alert: Feeling like 100-110° at times this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continue as we begin the new work week. In the Grand Strand today, highs will reach the upper 80s while locations in the Pee Dee reach the mid-upper 90s. Both locations will have the chance to feel like the triple digits at times this afternoon. If you plan to be outside for part of the day, take the precautions to beat the heat and make sure to drink plenty of water. We will stay dry today outside of just a stray shower chance.
The toasty heat and humidity continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as the heat index continues to climb. Tuesday will feature temperatures a couple of degrees warmer in both Myrtle Beach and Florence but the humidity will make the heat index values more noticeable. Many locations will see the temperatures feel like 103-104° at times on Tuesday afternoon. The warmest day of the week will arrive on Wednesday as the humidity will begin to make temperatures feel like 108-110+°. Due to this, a heat advisory is expected to be issued for Wednesday.
WHEN DOES THE RELIEF ARRIVE?
An approaching cold front is expected to arrive late Wednesday night after the hot and humid afternoon. This cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the region late Wednesday and into Thursday. Most of Wednesday looks dry but the evening and overnight hours could feature a little bit more shower activity. The cold front will actually stall out over the Carolinas, keeping the daily rain chances at 30-40% for the rest of the week and even into portions of the weekend.
Temperatures will be cooler thanks to more cloud cover and daily rain chances. The end of the week does not look to be a washout but will bring a break from the summer heat for a couple of days.
