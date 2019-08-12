First Alert: Feeling like 100-110° at times this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continue as we begin the new work week. In the Grand Strand today, highs will reach the upper 80s while locations in the Pee Dee reach the mid-upper 90s. Both locations will have the chance to feel like the triple digits at times this afternoon. If you plan to be outside for part of the day, take the precautions to beat the heat and make sure to drink plenty of water. We will stay dry today outside of just a stray shower chance.