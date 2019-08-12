FIRST ALERT: Blazing heat then strong storms on Wednesday

Changes will start to arrive by late in the day Wednesday as a cold front moves into North Carolina. The front will interact with abundant heat and humidity in place to produce thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. With so much heat in place and the atmosphere so unstable, a few of the storms late in the day Wednesday may be strong to severe. Dangerous lightning, gusty winds and locally very heavy rain will be possible with some of the storms. One or two of the storms may become severe with wind wind gusts over 55 mph.