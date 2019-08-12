FIRST ALERT: Blazing heat then strong storms on Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Very hot and humid weather will continue on Wednesday with storms likely by the afternoon.
A stray storm or two will be possible for areas well inland this evening before dissipating before midnight. The rest of tonight will see mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70s.
Wednesday will be a miserably hot and humid day with readings in the lower 90s at the beach and upper 90s to near 100 inland. Humidity will increase further and as a result, the heat index will climb higher. Peak heat index values will likely reach 105 to as high as 110 at times during the afternoon and heat advisories will likely be issued.
Changes will start to arrive by late in the day Wednesday as a cold front moves into North Carolina. The front will interact with abundant heat and humidity in place to produce thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. With so much heat in place and the atmosphere so unstable, a few of the storms late in the day Wednesday may be strong to severe. Dangerous lightning, gusty winds and locally very heavy rain will be possible with some of the storms. One or two of the storms may become severe with wind wind gusts over 55 mph.
The cold front will stall near the area from late Wednesday night through the end of the week. As a result, slightly cooler weather will settle into the region and the risk of showers and storms will continue from Wednesday night through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will cool into the upper 80s to near 90 by Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.