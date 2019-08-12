DHEC: Tens of thousands of dollars in fines levied against Pee Dee behavorial health facility before closing its doors

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The owners of a troubled behavioral health facility that closed its doors earlier this summer were fined tens of thousands of dollars for violations.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, several inspections at the Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health in 2018 and 2019 found the facility had a number of regulatory violations.
Some of those were repeat violations and related to policies and procedures, individual treatment plans, staffing, residents’ rights, medication management and administration, and housekeeping, according to DHEC.
In June, a consent order imposing a civil penalty of $15,800 was executed against Palmetto Pee Dee, DHEC records stated. The facility’s managers were required to pay $10,000 within 30 days, which they did.
The facility closed its doors on June 30.
Back in January of 2018, a $19,700 civil penalty was levied against the facility. It was paid in full, according to DHEC records.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.