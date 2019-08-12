Deputies seek to identify vehicle theft suspect

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle theft suspect.
According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a white 2019 Ford F-150 with SC tag “P66-7603” was stolen around 9 p.m. Sunday from a business at 1209 Pamplico Highway. Deputies say work related equipment was also stolen from the business.
Anyone with knowledge or information concerning the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
