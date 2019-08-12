Deputies seek to identify vehicle theft suspect

Deputies seek to identify vehicle theft suspect
Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle theft suspect. (Source: FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | August 12, 2019 at 1:40 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 1:40 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle theft suspect.

According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a white 2019 Ford F-150 with SC tag “P66-7603” was stolen around 9 p.m. Sunday from a business at 1209 Pamplico Highway. Deputies say work related equipment was also stolen from the business.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle theft suspect.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle theft suspect. (Source: FCSO)

Anyone with knowledge or information concerning the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.