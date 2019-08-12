Deputies find missing woman with dementia

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A missing woman suffering from dementia was found Sunday night, according to an online post from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies received a call about a woman missing on North Rolling Road around 6:30 p.m. About an hour later, deputies found the woman near a tobacco field over a mile from her home, the post states.
The woman was taken to an area hospital in good condition, deputies say.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Fire District and Darlington County EMS assisted.
