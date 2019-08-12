CPA: Conway Golf Club stockholders need to send information now

Farmer said the packets will be reviewed and crosschecked with shareholder records, and holders will be contacted if more information is required. Even if stockholders have contacted the court directly, they are asked to resubmit their packets via regular mail, email or fax to the CPA at: Edward M. Farmer, CPA 1004 29th Ave. N, Ste. A, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577, ed@grandstrandcpas.com call (843) 448-2019 or fax (843) 448-8589.