Aynor woman accused of killing grandmother competent to stand trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Aynor woman who is accused of killing her grandmother was determined competent to stand trial, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The ruling was made during a hearing last week.
Jordan Hodge is charged with two counts of murder and one count of financial transaction fraud in connection with the deaths of 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons in 2017.
Hodge is McAllister’s granddaughter.
Kenneth Carlisle faces the same charges in the case.
Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin said Carlisle’s defense attorney has filed for severance because Hodge’s attorney is considering using the “Battered Women’s Syndrome” defense. Oskin said filing for severance, which means Carlisle wants to a separate trial from Hodge, is not uncommon in co-defendant trials
Pre-trial motions in the case are expected to wrap up next Thursday or Friday.
The two turned down plea deals in the case which offered them 60-year sentence for a plea.
The trial is set for Sept. 30, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.