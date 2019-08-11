27 year old killed in Lake City accident

27 year old killed in Lake City accident
27-year-old Dustin Lloyd Shay Feagin died in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Lake City, according to Florence County coroner Keith von Lutcken.
August 11, 2019 at 10:09 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 10:09 AM

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A 27-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Lake City. Florence County coroner Keith von Lutcken identified Dustin Lloyd Shay Feagin, of Lake City, as the victim.

The crash happened on Green Road in Lake City, and Feagin was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and WMBF News will bring you the latest information when we get it.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.