27 year old killed in Lake City accident

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A 27-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Lake City. Florence County coroner Keith von Lutcken identified Dustin Lloyd Shay Feagin, of Lake City, as the victim.
The crash happened on Green Road in Lake City, and Feagin was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and WMBF News will bring you the latest information when we get it.
