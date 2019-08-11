Police want help finding 12 year old girl last seen Saturday night

HORRY CO., SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl last seen Saturday night.
HCPD said Yasmin Aikens, 12, was last seen around 9 p.m., when she left her home on Enterprise Road near Myrtle Beach.
Yasmin is approximately 5’6” and 95 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, according to HCPD.
At the time she was last seen, Yasmin was wearing black pants and a black shirt.
If you see her or know anything about her case, please contact police.
