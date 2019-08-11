No resolution made between Horry County, Myrtle Beach regarding hospitality fee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach and Horry County leaders still haven’t reached a resolution regarding the ongoing hospitality fee dispute after meeting for a second time for hours Saturday with a mediator.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner says the two sides made some progress during the two days of mediation, but at the end of the day, no agreement came to be.
Gardner said both sides may decide later if they get new evidence or if either side’s position ends up changing, they may mediate again, but he said after spending two long days in mediations, the two sides were simply too far apart.
Gardner added the next step is to wait to hear from the appellate courts on what decision they’ll come up with regarding the ongoing dispute.
