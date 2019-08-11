Florence County investigators searching for missing man

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County investigators are asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing 24-year-old man.
Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office say Div’yon Tirrell Williams of 5115 Pepper Tree Road was last seen leaving his home Tuesday.
Authorities say Williams is approximately 5′10″ and weighs about 230 lbs.
Family members say Williams has diminished mental capabilities.
Anyone with information is asked to give FCSO investigators a call at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.