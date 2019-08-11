First Alert: Heat and humidity expected to become miserable

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity will only rise as we end the weekend and head into the new work week. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s in the Grand Strand. Inland locations will reach the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values today will reach the triple digits this afternoon and could be as high as 105° at times. The average heat index for our area today should still remain in the lower 100s.
An isolated shower or storm is possible today, which would help cool down many locations briefly this afternoon. Not everyone will see the rainfall this afternoon but the best chances are on the beaches and in Horry County. Even then, that chance is just at 30%.
The bigger weather story for today and the start of the new work week will be what it feels like. Conditions will turn miserable as we start the new work week with the heat index becoming worse by Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat index values will hit 105° more often throughout the work week and a heat advisory could be issued for multiple locations this week. Actual high temperatures will stick in the lower 90s for the beaches and hit the upper 90s to even 100° for inland areas. Keep updated with us on the First Alert Weather App. If this trend continues, I fully expect to see multiple heat advisories this week.
Conditions will remain rather dry until the middle and end of the work week. An approaching cold front is expected to arrive late Wednesday night with scattered showers and storms. Most of Wednesday looks dry but the evening hours could feature a little bit more shower and storm activity. That cold front looks to get stalled out over the Carolinas, keeping the daily rain chances at 30% for Thursday, Friday and even into portions of the weekend. If you have plans for the end of the week, stay updated with us and we will provide you with the latest updates as we receive more data. The First Alert Weather App will be the place to find all the new updates instantly.
