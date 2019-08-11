First Alert: Heat and humidity expected to become miserable

Conditions will remain rather dry until the middle and end of the work week. An approaching cold front is expected to arrive late Wednesday night with scattered showers and storms. Most of Wednesday looks dry but the evening hours could feature a little bit more shower and storm activity. That cold front looks to get stalled out over the Carolinas, keeping the daily rain chances at 30% for Thursday, Friday and even into portions of the weekend. If you have plans for the end of the week, stay updated with us and we will provide you with the latest updates as we receive more data. The First Alert Weather App will be the place to find all the new updates instantly.