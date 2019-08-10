Tips to prevent bullying this school year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Students across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will soon be back in the classroom to kick off a new school year.
Unfortunately, about 20% of students ages 12 to 18 report being bullied during the 2017-18 school year, according to data gathered by the U.S. Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The U.S. Department of Education has provided tips parents, school staff and caring adults can use to prevent bullying.
- Help kids understand bullying. Talk about what bullying is and how to stand up to it safely. Tell kids bullying is unacceptable. Make sure kids know how to get help.
- Keep the lines of communication open. Check in with kids often. Listen to them. Know their friends, ask about school, and understand their concerns.
- Encourage kids to do what they love. Special activities, interests, and hobbies can boost confidence, help kids make friends, and protect them from bullying behavior.
- Model how to treat others with kindness and respect.
