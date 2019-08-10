Police investigating apparent assault at Florence nightclub

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating an apparent assault Saturday morning at a Florence nightclub, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police.
Brandt said officers responded to 1520 West Palmetto Street, Club 1520, at about 2:04 a.m. for a report of a disorderly person.
A patron, after being removed from the club, got into a physical altercation with staff outside, according to Brandt.
Police are looking at video footage and conducting interviews with witnesses, Brandt said.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
